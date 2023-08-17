EXCLUSIVE: The Continental actor Mel Gibson looks powerful as Cormac in first look of John Wick spin-off miniseries

The Continental has been a highly anticipated upcoming release especially since its trailer was unveiled in August. The crime drama miniseries has a stellar cast of actors and is set in the same world as the blockbuster neo-noir action thriller franchise John Wick. This is yet another reason behind the surge in excitement amongst fans as they await its release.

Set in the 1970s, the prequel series stars Mel Gibson as Cormac, and the actor exclusively told us about his character and his relationship with Winston, played by Colin Woodell, and Charon, played by Ayomide Adegun. There's also an exclusive first look at Nhung Kate's character Yen and further details about what her role in The Continental is about.

ALSO READ: The Continental teaser out: Mel Gibson starrer John Wick prequel series looks intriguing

First Look: Mel Gibson talks about his character Cormac

In the exclusive first-look image obtained by us, Mel Gibson looks impactful, intriguing, and mysterious as Cormac while he looks on with a shocked expression. The image has a rustic vibe which is perfect for the era The Continental is set in. In conversation with Pinkvilla, the 67-year-old revealed details about his character who runs The Continental in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Tell us about your character Cormac. How does he relate to Winston and Charon?

"Well, he's kind of like their mentor, or actually, mentor or tormentor, I'm not sure which. But he's rather a nefarious character who's like a father figure to them, and they perceive him that way when they're young, but as they grow and begin to analyze who he really is, they realize he's probably not the father figure he pretends to be. He's pretty selfish in his own motives and has used them in an ill way, and I think they're burned by that and they want to get even. Rightly so."

First Look: Nhung Kate as Yen in The Continental

In the exclusive first-look image obtained by us, Nhung Kate looks strong and fearless as she stands in front of a fireplace. The actress plays Yen, Frankie's wife who will do whatever it takes to be with him. She starts living underground and off the grid after Frankie, played by Ben Robson, steals something. Yen is protective, fierce and remains suspicious of everyone's motives to keep her family safe. She is a remarkable fighter and represents second chances.

More about The Continental

The Continental is a prequel series that showcases what the John Wick world was like during the 1970s. Directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström, it stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, and Peter Greene, among others. The crime drama miniseries is developed and written by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. It will premiere on September 22, 2023, on Peacock.

ALSO READ: The Continental Trailer: Winston struggles for control of the hotel; Know release date, cast, plot, and more