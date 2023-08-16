The Originals star Danielle Campbell announces engagement to long-term boyfriend Colin Woodell

The Originals star Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell, her long-term boyfriend, have announced their engagement, wrapping off a loving journey that has lasted nearly a decade. Fans are ecstatic at the announcement, which marks the next chapter in their ongoing love story.

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell: From dating to engagement

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell are ready to commit to marriage after nearly ten years of steady dating. The pair announced their happy news on social media, posting a series of joyful photos with the caption "You and me." Woodell lifts Campbell into the air amid a backdrop of mountains and a meadow in one of the photographs. Another photo shows the couple's excitement in the form of a selfie, with Campbell showing her newly embellished engagement ring.

Warm wishes from friends and colleagues for Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell

Fellow actors and friends joined in the festivities, wishing the newly engaged pair. Former cast members of The Originals, including Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt, and Riley Voelkel, expressed their happiness and support, highlighting the close ties they had while working on the supernatural CW series.

A glance at Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell's relationship

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell's relationship is usually kept private, but they do occasionally share glimpses of their journey on social media. Their pages are decorated with small indications of their bond, from remembering their anniversary to attending events together. The actress even supported Woodell on the red carpet for his film Ambulance, showing their mutual admiration and encouragement.

Upcoming projects for Colin Woodell

Colin Woodell has more excitement on the way, in addition to the happy engagement news. The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the official trailer for his upcoming project, has been released by Peacock. Woodell will play a teenage Winston Scott traversing the crime-ridden streets of 1970s New York in the miniseries, a spinoff from the acclaimed John Wick franchise. The action-packed show, which will premiere on September 22, follows Woodell's rise in the industry.

Fans and well-wishers eagerly await the next chapter in the incredible story of Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell's enduring love as the couple continues on their journey to marriage.

