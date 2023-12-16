EXCLUSIVE: 'To witness her craft is incredible': Francois Civil heaps praises on The Three Musketeers co-star Eva Green

Based on Alexandre Dumas's 1844 novel The Three Musketeers, Martin Bourboulon directed The Three Musketeers: Milady, which is out in theatres. The film is the sequel to the epic two-part narrative, which began with The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan. Eva Green, Pio Marmaï, Romain Duris, François Civil, and Vincent Cassel are the film's lead stars.

In a Pinkvilla exclusive, François Civil, who plays D'Artagnan in the film, spoke highly of his co-star Eva Green, who plays Milady. The actor also shared in depth about his character development from Part 1 to Part 2.

Francois Civil on working with Eva Green

Civil who shares the screen with Green for the second time, shares his experience while praising her: "I got to work with her more in the second party than in the first. and it was a blessing. I was a fan of her before the shoots but to get to know her offset and in the scenes was something special."

Civil praised Green by mentioning how she is really involved in a story role: "To witness her, her craft was incredible. I'd say from all the characters she's the one the, the, the, the further from, from the character in real life."

Advertisement

Civil on his favorite scene in the film

Civil described his scene with Green at the end of the film as his favorite, where he fights the actress in a barn that is on fire. He says, "It was like five days of shooting, really intense. We've been working on the choreography with Eva for weeks. So it was yeah, it was something special and it's, it's a thing you, you're not really you have to be super focused. So you're, you're not enjoying as much the acting as a, you can be enjoying it in a, in an emotional scene. Once you're done and you go watch the the footage on the combo, you're, you're really proud.

Character development and transition from Part 1 to Part 2

Civil took us through a journey of his character from both the parts and how he has evolved. He said, "In the first part, I'd say my character is cheval, fiery, and really a bit impulsive. And then Constance, he falls, he falls in love, of course, and then Constance is kidnapped at the end of the first film. And for him, it's, it's such a loss and that he spends all the second film trying to, to find her again."

Civil stated, "I cannot spoil too much of what is happened in the second one. But I would say is going through a darker path and in this way, I would say is leaning more toward Athos's behavior. And the fact that love and death are connected in the second film, I think is beautiful." Without giving away too much about his character in the second installment.

The Three Musketeers: Milady is released on December 15 in UK and Irish cinemas. This exclusive interview with Francois Civil provides a captivating sneak peek into the world of The Three Musketeers, Part 2 and its characters. Stay tuned for more exclusive insights into the world of entertainment, only on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Three Musketeers Part 2 director Martin Bourboulon reveals if a third installment is possible