EXCLUSIVE: Three Musketeers Part 2 director Martin Bourboulon reveals if a third installment is possible

Three Musketeers: Milady has finally been released in theaters. The second film is immediately followed by the first and consists of the two sections of the original Alexandre Dumas screenplay by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, directed by Martin Bourboulon. Eva Green, François Civi, Vincent Casse, and others play the lead in this second installment.

In a Pinkvilla exclusive, the visionary director of the film, Martin, spoke about The Three Musketeers Part 2 and how he envisions Eva Green as Milady.

Martin Bourboulon

Talking about how love is the center of Part Two and the tragic dimension compared to Part One, Bourboulon said, “The second part has a more tragic dimension, especially in what we got some characters and I don't want to spoil too much what's happening, but it will turn out that it becomes more tragic and also more epic, wonderful, you know, and also the three musketeers part two is a big screen picture.”

Eva Green as Milady

Eva Green plays the character of Milady in the film, who is shown as powerful and having feminine grace. Bourboulon shares how he approached Eva Green to play Milady and his vision for her character: "It was very lucky for us to have Eva Green for the character because we really could only envision her for Milady. There's a bit of a mystery to her for French viewers. Many of us French people don't even, I'm not even sure if she's French because she's been in so many English-speaking productions. So we all use that mystery and it was very fortunate to have her."

Possibility of a Part Three?

Part one of the film, which did well at theatres, is now awaiting audience reviews. When asked by Bourboulon if there was going to be part three, the actors. We focused on the release of part two and why parts one and two were written and shot in one go. So as one project, part three, it will really depend on what the audience review is.

