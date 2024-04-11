Fallout Series: Where to Watch Online? Streaming Details, Episode Schedule, and More

Fallout has finally been released on Amazon Prime. According to Rolling Stone, the latest series’ story centers on Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a Vault Dweller who leaves her underground community and enters the wasteland. The show is set 219 years after the nuclear disaster. The new series is now streaming online with eight episodes.

Fallout series’ release date and episode schedule

The Fallout series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Michael Emerson in pivotal roles.

The gist of the series delves into in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, the citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits, per IMDb.

The new series was released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10, at 6 pm PT.

All eight episodes of the first season will be available to watch at once. There will also be a special live premiere of the first episode where fans can choose a faction and interact with each other in a live chat, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Walter Goggins on his character The Ghoul in his show Fallout

Actor Walter Goggins spoke to TV Line about his character in the show Fallout. He can be seen talking about what acting is like without nose.

The actor shared, “Luckily they didn’t cut my nose off before we started it was fine for me because I had a nose while we were filming it and the the prosthetic pieces uh came to a point where they created this triangle right and then they put these white dots over my nose so that they could take it out and post.”

“But I often think about the other people that I’m working with who see the Ghoul this very intimidating guy but also see (laughs) a pretty great nose I mean there’s not much I like about myself but I do like my nose, uh pretty great nose with white dots on it. I think that’s a question for somebody else really you how did it impact them I certainly didn’t notice a difference I think you just get used to it.”, the actor concluded.

Fans are excited and thrilled to watch the new series’ episodes one after the other.

