'Feel Free To Screenshot This': Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Slams Harsh Comments On Her 'Scandalized' Wedding Dress

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, responded to critics who were upset by her wedding dress's cleavage.

On Monday, the actress shared photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock on her Instagram Story, writing, "It was really the most special day filled with so much love and the most incredible energy."

Eva Amurri responded to critics of her wedding dress

One photo showed the couple posing in the rain, with Amurri wearing a strapless Kim Kassas dress featuring a corset-style neckline. Addressing the critics, Amurri, 39, posted a close-up of her chest and wrote, “And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being ‘put away’… Feel free to screenshot this for later,” followed by a kissing face emoji.

While some called the gown “unflattering,” Amurri thought it was the perfect mix of “sexy” and “elegant.” One comment read, "Awful dress!!!! So unflattering! Put them away!" While a second one expressed, "Inappropriate dress,"

while a third one commented, "Honestly I think it’s just a horrible fit topside. The dress details are beautiful." Another person joked, "There is a time and a place, and your wedding day isn’t one of them!"

In an interview with People, she said, “I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy. I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.” She had told Us Weekly in June that the “sexier” gown reflected who she is today as a woman.

Eva Amurri and Ian Hock tied the wedding knot on Saturday

Amurri and Hock got married in New York’s Hudson Valley on Saturday. They hosted about 40 guests, including Sarandon and her ex, Tim Robbins, for a French garden party-themed celebration. Amurri told People, “We really wanted to center our little family unit in all of it, and make it as much about the kids as it was about us.”

“We worked with our officiant to craft a ceremony that felt super personal and intimate, and then focused on our second love of life: food! All we really needed was the beautiful atmosphere, our nearest and dearest, and a delicious party," Amurri added.

Amurri and Hock got engaged in Paris in February 2023 after two years of dating.