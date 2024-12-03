‘Felt Like A No-Brainer’: Call Her Daddy Podcast Host Alex Cooper Defends Kamala Harris’ Interview Saying THIS

Before the 2024 U.S. elections, presidential candidate Kamala Harris embarked on a promotional spree, engaging in numerous press interactions to advocate for her ideologies. The Vice President also appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where the duo discussed several sensitive issues related to women.

On November 22, Forbes published a cover story on Cooper, along with a video in which she reflected on her interaction with Harris on the podcast. Cooper admitted that the topics they discussed were “totally worth it.”

In the video, Cooper recalled the former presidential candidate’s team reaching out to her—something she acknowledged might not happen in every election. “Who knows what I’ll do in future elections, but for this specific election, the entire focus is on women’s bodies, and we’re losing rights by the day,” she said.

Having those topics discussed on the most popular female-focused podcast and making women around the world feel heard “felt like a no-brainer” for Cooper. Her interview with the former Democratic presidential nominee was released in October, during the final weeks of Harris’s campaign.

However, the interview was not well-received by right-wing social media users, who allegedly accused the host of avoiding urgent issues, such as Harris’s policies. The Pennsylvania-born podcaster anticipated the backlash. “Listen, I knew it was going to come. I am very aware that my audience is very split,” she told Forbes.

While she understands that such criticism comes with a negative aspect, Cooper was equally overwhelmed by the positive and encouraging responses. “It was a lot of people coming forward and speaking up and thanking me,” she added.

Moreover, Cooper revealed that she frequently faces the threat of being “canceled,” but her listeners always return to her channel. Reflecting on the now-viral interview, she said, “It was totally worth it” because it at least sparked conversations and debates—something she’s “proud” to have achieved.