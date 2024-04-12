First Teaser Of Mufasa: The Lion King Gets Unveiled At CinemaCon 2024; Here's What Fans Can Expect

Disney and Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins played the film’s first teaser trailer for theater owners who gathered together on the second day of the event at CinemaCon this year. The trailer received appreciations during the whole event, followed by the release date of an upcoming film sequel.

Disney reveals Mufasa: The Lion King's first teaser

On April 9 Tuesday, Disney and director Barry Jenkins played the film’s first teaser trailer for theater owners gathered together at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The teaser received a resounding round of applause for its stunning visuals and tone and will be released soon in the coming weeks, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s teaser hints at these themes and shows a young cub who will embark on a journey across Africa.

“Audiences can expect so many things in this film — an epic story and a comedy with plenty of familiar faces. There are some absolutely hilarious moments and some with extreme gravitas,” said Jenkins, adding that there will be all new songs. “They’re handcuffing me, so I can’t tell you who made those songs, but I promise you the songs are absolutely amazing,” he mentioned.

The ‘Moonlight’ filmmaker, who has often talked about growing up poor, said that making the movie was an intensely personal experience. When he was a young teenager, he lived with his sister, who was a single mother with two sons. The director said this during the recent event.

When he’d babysit, he’d pop in a movie. He said that he must have watched the 1994 Lion King 200 times with his nephews and that the movie’s message of community and hope was therapeutic.

“And so when the script for Mufasa: The Lion King came across my desk, I was reminded of watching these two very young people deal with very complex emotions in a way that I felt they were very cared for,” Jenkins said. “This film explores Mufasa’s rise to become the iconic king that we all know. And yet what I love about it is that it’s so full of heart and it helps all these kids, like these same kids that I helped raise.”

According to the CinemaCon website, the event took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 8 to 11 this year.

Everything to know about Mufasa: The Lion King

The Barry Jenkins’ directorial film follows the rise of Mufasa and features a younger version of the character. It also reveals the younger versions of the characters Timon, Pumbaa, and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.

The new faces include Aaron Pierre, who voices the titular role, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices the devilish character Scar.

Moreover, the film director revealed an odd situation, going from making indie movies—his film Moonlight won the Oscar for Best Picture—to a huge studio tentpole. “It is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life,” he confessed to exhibitors.

Back in September 2022, Barry talked about directing the ‘The Lion King’ sequel at the D23 Expo at Anaheim Convention Center, per the Disney Connect website.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be in theaters on December 20 this Christmas.

