Deadpool And Wolverine Steal The Show With Its 9-Minute Special Cut At CinemaCon

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine wows theater owners at CinemaCon with a hilarious 9-minute preview, featuring R-rated moments and a cameo by Hugh Jackman.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  02:56 PM IST |  246
Marvel Studios
Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine fans got everything they expected and more at the recent CinemaCon in Las Vegas with a special and absolutely hilarious preview of a 9-minute footage of the highly anticipated film. Crafted specifically by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds for CinemaCon, the spoiler-free 9-minute footage drew massive laughter from the audiences.

While presenting the 9-minute footage, director Shawn Levy shared: 'This movie was built for audience joy'

The video showcased Wade Wilson as a car salesman, retired from the superhero world, later arriving at the Time Variance Authority. Known for its unfiltered quirks, the Deadpool & Wolverine footage featured many R-rated moments along with jokes that will make you fall off your seats. At some point in the footage, Deadpool turns to the camera to state: "Suck it, Fox. I'm going to Disneyland!". Audiences also saw a brief glimpse of Hugh Jackman returning with his much-loved character, Wolverine, as Deadpool reunites with Wolverine, driving together in a car.

Deadpool And Wolverine is the only Marvel film coming out this year - Check Out Its TRAILER here!

 


Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release on July 26th in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and fans can't hold their excitement to see their two favorite superheroes unite on the big screen.

