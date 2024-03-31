'Fitted The Bill': Lily Allen's Mom Says She Was Worried Fame Would 'Destroy' Her Daughter Like Amy Winehouse

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

There are some artists who are able to create a significant impact despite the shortness of their career. They produce some memorable art which makes them immortal in the eyes of the public despite their short career. Amy Winehouse was one such artist, whose music influenced a lot of people, but whose life was tragically cut short.

Why Lily Allen’s mother feared a similar fate for her as Amy Winehouse?

Lily Allen and Amy Winehouse had remarkably similar beginnings in the music industry. Both of them debuted in the 2000s. They both went on to work with producer Mark Ronson. They were even nominated in many of the same categories in award shows and thus crossed paths with each other multiple times.

Alison Owen, who is the mother of Lily Allen and is also working as the producer on the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black was once quite worried about these similarities and was fearful that her daughter might have a similar fate to that of Winehouse. Amy Winehouse had tragically died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, at the age of just 27 years old.

"Lily fitted the bill because, early in her success, her role model was her dad,” Owen recalled in an interview with The Times. "She’d seen him idolized for swearing, taking drugs and being drunk in the Groucho Club, so in her young brain she thought that’s what you did when you became famous"

This fear was also heightened because of the way Paparazzi were treating her daughter, following her every move and criticizing her for even a step out of the line.

How Lily Allen escaped a similar fate to Amy Winehouse?

Despite her mother’s fears, Lily Allen was able to escape the destructive lifestyle that many fall victim to in the entertainment industry. She let go of the partying and embraced sobriety which enabled her to have a normal lifestyle.

She has been sober for four years now and has been married to actor David Harbour. She is raising her daughters, Ethal and Marnie who are both 12 and 10 years old respectively. She had her daughters from her first marriage to Sam Cooper.

Alison Owen feels her daughter was lucky to escape such a path early and be able to lead a fairly normal lifestyle.

