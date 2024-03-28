‘Stood There Dying Inside': Lily Allen Reveals She Was Once Introduced To Ashton Kutcher As Rita Ora

Lilly Allen was once confused as Rita Ora by a staff member at a star-studded venue. While an optimist would take it as a compliment, the instance left the English singer embarrassed by the end of it. The misunderstanding quickly escalated when a maître d’ of the Chiltern Firehouse introduced Allen as Rita Ora to A-listers Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Recalling the embarrassing encounter on her podcast, Miss Me? with pal Miquita Oliver, the ‘Smile’ singer spilled the details on the turn of events that followed. Moreover, Allen did not have the heart to correct the maître d’ and hilariously played along with the narrative.

ALSO READ: How Many Children Does Lily Allen Have? Did Actress Reveals Say They 'Totally Ruined' Her Pop Stardom?

Lily Allen cosplays as Rita Ora

The 38-year-old singer was visiting the celebrity-favorite hotspot with British-American musician Mark Ronson in London. “I went out with Mark Ronson and he’d sort of vanished,” Allen said. The Grammy-nominated artist was standing alone with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to her right when the maître d’ approached her.

“He grabbed my arm and said, ‘Darling! What are you doing here on your own?’ Then he introduced me to Ashton and Mila but called me Rita Ora. I went along with it, didn’t correct him. I stood there dying inside and didn’t have the confidence to say, ‘Actually, no, that’s not who I am’,” Allen confessed.

Advertisement

To think of it, Allen resembles Rita Ora to some extent. Also, both of them are chart-topping British singers. Nevertheless, it wasn’t the end of the episode just yet. Lily, who is the daughter of British actor Keith Allen, added, “The guy went off, and 15 minutes later he came running over and was like, ‘Rita, Rita, I’ve seen Ricky, your boyfriend. He’s looking for you.’”

The son of fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora’s then-boyfriend, Rick Hilfiger sorted out the confusion after the staff member brought him to Lily Allen. The hysterical story comes weeks after Allen's blunt remarks on being a working mom.

Lily Allen blames her children for career ruin

Parenthood is not an easy deal, and Lily Allen will tell you why. Appearing on the Radio Times Podcast, the mother-of-two jokingly let out her honest opinions of working women “having it all.” “My children ruined my career. I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it,” Allen told show host Kelle-Anne Taylor and presenter Miquita Oliver.

The actress who married actor David Harbour in September 2020, shares two daughters with her ex-husband Sam Cooper. The pop star welcomed her first child, Ethel Mary Cooper, 12, in 2011 and 11-year-old Marie Rose Cooper in 2013. “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t,” Allen shared.

However, the actress prioritized motherhood over stardom and let her booming career take a backseat in life. She explained the absence of her parents while growing up that left “nasty scars” on her, as the primary reason for focusing on her kids more. “So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people,” she added.

Advertisement

It’s not all bad though. Allen recently launched the podcast, Miss Me?, with buddy Miquita Oliver, available on BBC Sounds and it's already causing a stir on the internet.

ALSO READ: 'I don't know when she pees': Stranger Things actor David Harbour after seeing Taylor Swift perform for 3 hours