Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals How She Decided To Quit RHOP After Pregnancy

Candiace Dillard Bassett is a TV personality and singer. She is widely recognized for winning Miss United States in 2013. Besides this, she also released her debut album in 2021. Candiace Dillard Bassett is also most commonly known for her role in The Real Housewives of Potomac. She starred in the show from 2018 to 2021.

Speaking of Real Housewives of Potomac, the reality TV star opened up about why she decided to exit Real Housewives of Potomac. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed the reason behind her exit from the show was because she was pregnant.

ALSO READ: 'Filled With Gratitude': Candiace Dillard Bassett Exits Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

Candiace Dillard Bassett reveals why she left The Real Housewives of Potomac

Candiace Dillard Bassett prioritises spending time with her family. After announcing on Monday, April 15, that she is having her first child with husband Chris Bassett, the 37-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac actress said that her pregnancy was a key factor in her decision to leave the show after six seasons, stating that her new baby is 95 percent of the reason.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV star said, "I was really adamant about creating a space not just for the baby but also for me and for us at this time in our lives. I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful, to feel free, and to feel positive, without any added pressure, good, bad, or indifferent from the show." I wasn't sure I could have that in the space where the show is now located. It was pretty obvious."

The reality show star also stated that she initially believed she could balance her pregnancy and her time on the program, but as it became more apparent, she understood the show would no longer be a part of her life. Dillard added, "I would have nightmares about it not working. Who knows, maybe I will only be pregnant once. It's a wonderful and terrifying experience. I just wanted to enjoy it and experience it free of any unwanted stuff."

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett announces her pregnancy

Candiace Dillard Bassett, who just announced that she is quitting The Real Housewives of Potomac, is starting on a new journey of motherhood. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star said she is "about 13 weeks" pregnant with her first child.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old is already a stepmother to her husband's three children from previous marriages, but this is their first child together.

ALSO READ: Is Robyn Dixon Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac? The Reality Star Confirms