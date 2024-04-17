'Did Not Invite Me Back': Robyn Dixon CONFIRMS Departure From The Real Housewives Of Potomac After 8 Seasons

The Real Housewives of Potomac seems to be undergoing another round of casting changes after a tumultuous eighth season. Robyn Dixon recently revealed on her podcast, Reasonably Shady, which aired on Monday, April 15, that she will depart from Bravo's Maryland-based iteration after eight seasons.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon, 45, said. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Ooh, I am walking away, and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

ALSO READ: Is Robyn Dixon Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac? The Reality Star Confirms

Robyn Dixon Bids Farewell to The Real Housewives of Potomac

Robyn Dixon was among the original cast members of the franchise when The Real Housewives of Potomac debuted in January 2016. Alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost, she helped set the stage for the series. While Bryant, Darby, and Huger continued into the eighth season, Dixon bid farewell alongside her co-host and RHOP co-star, Gizelle Bryant, on their podcast Reasonably Shady.

Despite the bittersweet news, Dixon expressed a sense of acceptance about her departure from the series.

"I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show," the mother of two said before extending her gratitude to the network and Truly Original, the production company behind RHOP.

"Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1," Dixon continued.

"I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love, or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you, the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."

Robyn Dixon Breaks Silence on Real Housewives of Potomac Departure

It seems that Robyn Dixon wanted to handle the news of her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac on her own terms. Although reports of her exit surfaced on March 25, she chose to wait until the appropriate moment to address them, which she did on her podcast episode on Monday.

"I wanted to speak my own business, my own life, my own news, my own life, my own news, and I wanted to share it out of my own mouth when the time was appropriate. And I felt like the appropriate time would be once season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is. Now finished airing; the last reunion episode just went off last night," she said.

"I wanted to respect the network and the show and wait until the season ended, which I think makes sense."

Explaining her decision, Dixon expressed her desire to speak about her own life and news directly, in her own time. She felt it was respectful to wait until the conclusion of Season 8 of RHOP before making her announcement, as a gesture of respect to both the network and the show.

In her heartfelt remarks, Dixon became emotional as she spoke to her longtime best friend and co-host, Gizelle Bryant.

"I really want to say I love you," she said. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn't imagine doing what we did with anyone else."

"To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime," Dixon added. "Although we still have Reasonably Shady, I'm still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time; I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore."

Throughout her eight seasons on the show, Robyn Dixon has experienced a multitude of personal challenges and triumphs, including her venture into launching a popular franchised med spa.

When she first joined the show, Dixon was divorced from former NBA player Juan Dixon, though they continued to live together. However, as the cameras rolled, viewers witnessed their journey of reconciliation, leading to a heartfelt private ceremony where they remarried surrounded by family, including their sons Corey, 15, and Carter, 14. This surprise event aired on the season 7 finale, marking a significant moment in Dixon's life.

However, amidst the joys, there have also been moments of drama, particularly concerning cheating allegations surrounding Juan Dixon. Despite the rumors, he denied any wrongdoing, and Robyn staunchly stood by him, demonstrating her unwavering loyalty, as evidenced by her season 8 tagline proclaiming she "100%" didn't care about the allegations.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 8 Recap

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac witnessed Robyn Dixon, and Candiace Dillard Bassett embroiled in a feud, though they seemed to reconcile during the reunion's final part. Dixon expressed that while she harbored no anger towards Dillard Bassett, repairing their friendship would take time.

In contrast to Dixon's departure, Dillard Bassett hinted at a possible return to the franchise. "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later,' " she said.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth, and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the 37-year-old Drive Back singer said. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

