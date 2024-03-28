'Filled With Gratitude': Candiace Dillard Bassett Exits Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

According to ET sources, Candiace Dillard Bassett, the famous American TV personality, singer, and actress, is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac. The 37-year-old singer, a fixture on the show since season three, has confirmed her exit, expressing gratitude for the six years of growth, friendships, and introspection the reality series provided her.

As I start a new chapter after six amazing years on The Real Housewives of Potomac, I'm thankful for the meaningful friendships, personal growth, and moments of reflection this journey brought," she shared with People, suggesting her departure might not be permanent. "It's not goodbye, but see you later.”

Dillard Bassett thanks fans, promises new adventures

Recognizing her fans' steadfast support, Dillard Bassett looks forward to future adventures, pledging to share them with her dedicated followers. Her exit comes after a turbulent RHOP season characterized by clashes with original cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.

In the latest preview of the upcoming season reunion, Dillard Bassett is depicted standing her ground against Bryant and Dixon, intensifying the existing tensions. Andy Cohen, the executive producer and reunion host, has voiced optimism regarding the possibility of reconciliation within the cast, highlighting the critical significance of seeking mutual understanding and agreement.

Dillard Bassett: Housewife turned trailblazer

Since appearing on RHOP in 2018, Dillard Bassett has left her mark on the Bravo series with her sharp wit and quick comebacks, earning her a reputation as one of Cohen's Shade Assassins.

Dillard Bassett stands out as one of the rare housewives to wed on the show, and her 2018 marriage to Chris Bassett was highlighted in season 4. Before her reality TV stint, she excelled in pageants and held a position in the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during President Barack Obama's tenure.

Aside from reality TV, Dillard Bassett has delved into acting and music, landing significant roles in films and TV series. Her music gained recognition with the 2021 album Deep Space, highlighted by the hit track Drive Back, hailed as the year's song at the 2023 Bravos.

