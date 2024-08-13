Futurama Season 12 Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed

Futurama Season 12's third episode, The Temp, which is currently available to stream on Hulu, marks a pivotal moment in the most recent chapter of the show. After a ten-year break, Hulu has begun bringing the cherished science fiction comedy back to life this summer with fresh episodes, carrying on the show's history.

Favorite characters like Bender and Fry made a tearful comeback to start the season, providing a reassuring sense of continuity. Longtime viewers were reassured by the familiar faces and circumstances in the first two episodes. But in the most recent episode, The Temp, Fry is the center of a brand-new, unsettling plot.

This episode suggests that Fry has a darker, more enigmatic side to him than in earlier ones when his antics were mostly humorous. The idea that there might be something evil hiding behind Fry's seemingly normal exterior heightens the suspense.

This episode of Futurama expertly combines the show's usual comedy with a fascinating sci-fi twist. It builds on the series' success in mixing creative narrative with character-driven plotlines. As the season progresses, viewers can expect a deeper look at Fry's inexplicable change and its influence on the Planet Express team.

In the Futurama episode The Temp, the Planet Express crew travels to Omicron Persei 8 to cater Lrr and Nd-Nd’s vow renewal celebration. Everything seems normal, but Leela feels uneasy. A new character, who introduces himself as Fry, reassures her that everything is fine and that the crew likes him.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, this new Fry talks passionately about his job. After the event, he continues to work without any issues, and the rest of the crew accepts him as the familiar Fry they know. Despite their acceptance, Leela remains worried and unsure about the true nature of this new Fry.

Fry goes on vacation in a flashback set 23 years ago, after being injured by the Amazonian women. Frank is given the job because of his lack of experience and the fact that he won't be paid for it, but the professor and Hermes nevertheless decide to hire a temporary one for the two weeks he would be gone. As he introduces himself to the other members of the crew, Frank remarks that people quickly forget him because he lacks personality (which happens mid-conversation).

Frank, a Planet Express employee, is astonished by the tremendous job and travel that they undertake. He is ecstatic after doing many projects successfully over the last two weeks, calling them the happiest weeks of his life. But the other crew members are becoming tired of him and his never-ending optimism, as they find him to be more and more annoying.

Advertisement

Their final mission of the year takes them to a tiny, desolate planet that serves as the final destination for a batch of water-damaged books that the library must discard. This abandoned planet is littered with old, broken books, indicating its forgotten state. The crew diligently unloads the books and completes their task. However, in their rush to complete the task, they accidentally leave Frank behind.

ALSO READ: 'Not What It Seems': Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively's It Ends With Us' BTS Feud Has Gone Beyond Creative Differences