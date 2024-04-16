On June 25, 2006, The Grammy Award winner and Aquaman star Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban exchanged vows in Sydney, Australia, fulfilling a dream. Yet, before the ceremony, Kidman cherishes a deeply moving moment.

"In Sydney, I was driving with my dad, who's no longer here. We were headed to the church, and the streets were filled with people celebrating us," says the Expats star in an interview for PEOPLE's 50th anniversary special.

"It was one of the most emotional moments of my life... Truly an extraordinary day."

Nicole Kidman thanks cheering locals on the way to the wedding church

At that moment, Nicole Kidman opened the car window, waved, and thanked the cheering locals while heading to the church with her father, Antony Kidman.

"Nicole cried during the car ride to the church," said a wedding guest to PEOPLE, describing the emotional and beautiful ceremony attended by longtime friends like Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, and Naomi Watts.

"When Nicole and Keith exchanged glances, it felt like they were the only ones there... It was an incredible wedding."

They felt an instant connection when they met at a gala in 2005. Despite exchanging numbers, Urban waited four months before calling The Undoing Star Nicole Kidman.

"I had a big crush on him, but he wasn't interested. It's true!" Kidman revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. "He didn't call me for four months."

Keith Urban did call eventually. On her 38th birthday, he showed up at her apartment at 5 a.m. with gardenias. "That's when I thought, This is the man I want to marry,'" she told PEOPLE . "By then, I believed he was the love of my life."

In 2016, Urban told CBS News, “Meeting her and marrying her wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning.”

Nicole Kidman marks 17th anniversary with snapshot

Nicole Kidman marks 17th anniversary with B&W snapshot. Dressed elegantly, the loving couple leans close, Kidman gently touching Urban's face. she wrote: Happy Anniversary my Love.

"I'm raising a nearly 16-year-old and a 13-year-old, who are amazing," she says. "They're wonderful people, and I'm fortunate to have Keith, my true love. Having him gives me the strength to pursue whatever I need to, knowing I have a loving home to return to."

Nine Perfect Strangers actress has daughters, Sunday Rose (15) and Faith Margaret (13), with Urban. She praises her husband and family as an incredible support system.

