Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Trailer: Upcoming series is set to explore true story of love and betrayal; Know streaming details, more

Truman Capote, known as the original Housewives friend, takes center stage in the follow-up season of the anthology series Feud. The series delves into a real-life drama where Capote, played by Tom Hollander, exposes his powerful and privileged friends in a tell-all exposé, leading to his social downfall.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: Star cast and release date

The story unfolds in 1970s New York among the city's glamorous and wealthy women, known as the Swans. This elite group includes notable figures like Lee Radziwill, portrayed by Calista Flockhart, C.Z. Guest played by Chloë Sevigny, Nancy Slim Keith played by Diane Lane, Joanne Carson played by Molly Ringwald, Babe Paley played by Naomi Watts, and Ann Woodward played by Demi Moore.

The two episodes of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 pm ET/PT on FX, the following day on Hulu.

What is the plot of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans?

Capote's betrayal

Truman Capote, the acclaimed author of In Cold Blood, ingratiates himself into the lives of these socialites, becoming their confidante. The series, based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, follows Capote as he befriends the Swans, only to betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their deepest secrets.

Secrets Unveiled

As Capote gets closer to the Swans, Babe Paley becomes the first to reveal some group secrets. She shares insights into the duplicity within their circle, emphasizing the importance of presentation. Despite warnings that his fictionalized version would hurt them, Capote publishes an excerpt in Esquire, sending the ladies into chaos.

The Fallout

The exposé includes salacious details, such as an allegation that Ann Woodward, known as Bang Bang, killed her husband. The revelation sparks outrage among the Swans, leading to a scene where Nancy Slim Keith angrily confronts Capote, accusing him of taking everything from her. The ladies, fueled by betrayal, pledge to stand united and destroy him, cutting him off from high society.

Capote's Downfall

The trailer concludes with Capote facing the consequences of his actions. He endures physical abuse, including a punch to the jaw, a glass of wine thrown in his face by Woodward, and Carson yelling at him to leave. Capote's banishment from the glamorous world he once entered into sends him into a spiral of self-destruction, from which he would never recover.

