General Hospital Spoilers: Nina's confession to Sonny get delayed while Carly faces news of Bobbie's death

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital

In the upcoming General Hospital (GH) episode on Tuesday, January 2, a big reveal is on the horizon. After a break for sports coverage on January 1, we can expect intense moments as a major secret unfolds. At Crimson, Nina Corinthos plans to meet Sonny and confess her SEC snitching, but Willow's arrival delays the revelation. Nina fears losing Willow once the truth is out, but Willow seeks Nina's help, possibly with a surprise for Michael and the kids.

General Hospital spoilers and highlights

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn explains her reasoning to Chase, hinting at concerns about wedding details and choosing to act first and seek forgiveness later. Sam worries about a discussion with Drew regarding Scout's school transfer, uncertain of his reaction due to recent unusual behavior.

Olivia alerts Michael and Ned about Lois discovering Nina's SEC tip-off. As they try to stop Lois from telling Sonny, Lois convinces Sonny she knows who really informed on Drew and Carly for insider trading. Sonny accuses Ned, but Lois disagrees, leading to a confrontation with Michael.

In a surprising twist, Carly receives a phone call that will change her world when she learns about Bobbie Spencer's passing. General Hospital promises an episode filled with explosive revelations, confrontations, and heartbreaking news, leaving fans eager for the unfolding drama.

Advertisement

General Hospital recap

Olivia and Lois go to a New Year's Eve party at The Savoy, where Lois struggles with the news that Ned didn't expose Carly and Drew's insider trading. Olivia advises Lois to let go of finding the snitch, but Lois might keep trying to uncover the truth, possibly listening in on an argument between Ned and Carly. Carly confronts Ned about the betrayal, and although he almost mentions Nina's involvement, he might shift the blame to Drew. Michael sees the argument and may step in before Ned says too much. Lois might overhear and figure out Nina's actions.

Cyrus finds Nina and admits knowing her secret, urging her to confess to Sonny or face consequences. Realizing she must tell Sonny the truth, Nina may face a threat from Cyrus to spill the beans himself.

Advertisement

Carly gets a surprise when Drew returns early from Australia, hinting at a New Year's kiss. Alexis backs out of skydiving with Gregory, and Spencer talks to Trina about studying in Paris, making her think about the idea. At Pentonville, Esme visits Heather, who regains her memory, leading to potentially dangerous advice. The characters' intertwining stories bring drama and surprises as they navigate challenges and unexpected revelations.