General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Voices Concerns About Jason's Situation, Deception Drama Unfolds, and Unexpected Offer for Nina

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Thursday, March 21, Willow Corinthos will voice concerns to Michael about their role in hiding Jason Morgan amid the probability of John Cates questioning them next.

Elsewhere, the Thursday episode of GH promises more Deception drama.

Details below!

General Hospital, March 21, Spoilers: Willow is worried about the Jason Morgan situation while someone at GH notices missing antibiotics

Willow just won't see a way out of the Jason Morgan situation, so she unloads her fears on Michael.

Also, there seems to be another problem that requires her immediate attention.

Apparently, someone will notice some antibiotics missing at GH. Nurse Deanna Siritz will give Elizabeth Baldwin a heads-up on the robbery as she wonders if anyone could get fired for dereliction of duty. On this, Elizabeth, being the head nurse responsible for the staff working under her, admits it could be her.

We are betting that you know who the antibiotic thief is and how they'll feel if Liz ends up losing her job.

Next up is more drama at Shasha Gilmore’s Deception photoshoot. Keep scrolling!

A photoshoot at Deception goes wrong — know which new faces will be a part of Deception for this episode

The General Hospital spoiler for March 21 reveals a photoshoot at Deception going awry. To discover the exact events, tune in tonight. We can disclose that whatever unfolds causes Sasha to halt the shoot momentarily. Moreover, it deeply troubles Tracy Quartermine, leading her to convene a daunting meeting with the team.

As for the new faces for tonight's Deception shoot segment, Doug Tompos will play Davion, a creative director who perhaps does not agree with Sasha’s creative inputs.

Jeremy Xido will also join the photo shoot as Ephraim.

Laura and Heather find Common Ground

At GH, Heather asks Laura if she's always been this wild, to which Laura responds by saying that Heather’s behavior has been even wilder in recent years. Also, Laura could feel some sympathy for Heather after learning about her hip replacement surgery.

Furthermore, across town, Drew Cain will seek Nina Corinthis and pass her a new offer. What offer you ask? Well, it could be that Drew swallows his pride and asks Nina to return to Crimson again. Will Nina take it or pass it? Only time will tell.

Either way, for more General Hospital spoilers, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.