General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ned find out about Michael and Drew's plan to take over his family company?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect rude awakenings, legal counsel, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 20, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ned, played by Wally Kurth, recently got back his memories after weeks of living life as his alter-ego Eddie. He also recalled who snitched on Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, and Carly, played by Laura Wright, to the SEC. Ned is attempting to regain his life again and is back to wearing his power suits. Eddie might have been a rockstar who lived for music and carried a guitar around but Ned is different. He dresses smart for the corporate world.

He also has a business to run again now that everything is back to normal for him. While he settles back into his life, Ned is in for a rude awakening. Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Drew, have plans to take over his family company and he is not aware of it. Will he find out about their overtaking schemes or will he fall flat in front of their planning? Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, made Carly, an offer about the Metro Court and the latter is evaluating it.

She's busy thinking about what she needs to do next. Will she take up the offer or continue running the diner? Will Carly choose what's best for her or make a wrong decision she'll regret? Meanwhile, her daughter Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, was not too sure about helping her colleague Adam, played by Joshua Benard. On seeing how stressed he is, she decides to relent. Will her decision backfire? Will it lead to trouble in her life?

Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, has a lot of legal knowledge and experience so it's no surprise that Finn, played by Michael Easton, turns to her for advice. He is facing a lawsuit that can ruin his career and he definitely needs to figure out what to do. Lastly, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, arrives at a recording session of Blaze, played by Jacquelyn Grace Lopez. The two have been growing closer. Will this mean a step forward in their equation?

