Will Esme Prince leave General Hospital before 2023? Here's what we know

As General Hospital continues its remarkable run, captivating audiences for over six decades, the ebb and flow of characters remains a constant source of speculation. One such character that has recently piqued the curiosity of fans is Esme Prince, portrayed by actress Avery Pohl. With the show's rich history of character arcs, Esme's journey has been a rollercoaster, earning her both disdain and intrigue from viewers, making them hooked on her presence in the series.

Who is Esme Prince in General Hospital?

General Hospital (GH) is an American Soap Opera and has been entitled as the longest-running American soap opera in production, since its inception back on April 1, 1963, on the ABC television network. The series, across its remarkable run time, has introduced several intriguing characters, and one such character is Esme Prince. Introduced on August 16, 2021, Esme Prince, played by Avery Pohl, has become a character known for her cunning nature and penchant for secrecy. The daughter of the infamous serial killer Ryan Chamberlain, her entry into the General Hospital scene brought a wave of dramatic storylines, weaving her into the intricate web of relationships in Port Charles.

Esme's character development has been marked by mysterious revelations, including her connection to Dr. Kevin Collins' twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain. The intricate details of her adoption, strained relationships with adoptive parents, and a link to Felicia Scorpio have added layers to her persona. Despite being a disliked antagonist, Avery Pohl's portrayal of the character has surely been impressive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What's brewing in Port Charles? Exploring Felicia's quest, Lucy-Scott's plot, more

Will Esme Prince depart from General Hospital?

Recent rumors have sparked speculation about Esme Prince's departure from General Hospital. While fans have expressed their disdain for the character, the prospect of her exit raises questions about the direction of ongoing storylines. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from either actress Avery Pohl or the show's creators regarding Esme's departure.

To understand the intricacies of Esme's character, a recap of key moments in her journey provides insight. From her tumultuous romance with Spencer Cassadine to the revelation of her pregnancy with Nikolas's child, Esme has been at the center of gripping narratives. The introduction of baby Ace, born into the chaos of his parents' complicated relationships, added another layer to Esme's storyline.

Esme's villainous acts, including framing Trina for a crime and her involvement in various schemes, have solidified her role as a character that fans love to hate. Her manipulative tactics, connections to Ryan Chamberlain, and the ongoing struggle with her adversaries have kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Esme's fate seemed uncertain after a recent altercation with Ava, leaving fans wondering if this signaled her exit from the series. The character's unpopularity among viewers, coupled with the complexity of her storylines, has fueled discussions about the possibility of her departure. Despite the divisive reception of Esme, it's essential to consider the unpredictable nature of soap operas, where character arcs can take unexpected turns.

As General Hospital remains a cornerstone of daytime television, the fate of characters like Esme Prince continues to shape the show's legacy. While the possibility of Esme's departure looms, the complex and dynamic nature of soap operas allows for surprising twists and turns.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Who poses a threat to Ava at Wyndemere, and what confessions await Nina?