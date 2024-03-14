Who Is Robyn Bernard? Exploring The Life And Career of ‘General Hospital’ Star As She Passes At 64

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Robyn Bernard, who starred on General Hospital for several years in the 1980s, has died. She was 64.The Riverside County Sheriff’s department confirmed her death Wednesday and said they found Bernard in an open field behind a business. Cause of death has not been revealed and local detectives are investigating.

Who is Robyn Bernard?

Robyn Bernard was born in Gladewater, Texas on May 26, 1959 and began her Hollywood career with her role in 1981's Diva. The actress went on to appear in 1983's Whiz Kids and The Facts of Life in 1984 . Bernard was best known for her role as Terry Brock in General Hospital.

Bernard became a household name after she made her debut on the legendary soap in 1984 and went on to appear in 145 episodes before leaving the series in 1990. Her final on-screen performance was in 2002's Voices From The High School where she played the role of a psychologist.

She started out as a child singer with her sister Crystal, who would go on to star in the 1990s TV series Wings. Robyn attended Baylor University but dropped out after some wild partying.

“I was bitter about all the pressure that had been put upon me,” she said of her strict religious upbringing in a 1985 interview with Boca Raton News. “So I walked the other side. I have to admit it didn’t do much for my grades. So after a couple semesters I quit and went to Nashville.”

Robyn lived in Music City for three years before driving to Hollywood with the goal of getting on the most popular soap opera. It didn’t take long.

“One of the nice things about doing General Hospital is they let me sing on the show,” she said in a 1986 interview with United Features Syndicate. “And they tied in my background as a gospel singer into the background of my character.”

A brief about General Hospital

General Hospital is an American daytime television soap opera. It is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production, and the second in American history after Guiding Light. Concurrently, it is the world's third longest-running scripted drama series in production after British serials The Archers and Coronation Street, as well as the world's second-longest-running televised soap opera still in production.

General Hospital premiered on the ABC television network on April 1, 1963. General Hospital is the longest-running serial produced in Hollywood, and the longest-running entertainment program in ABC television history. It holds the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards for Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, with 14 wins.

The show, created by Frank and Doris Hursley, was a soap opera set in a fictional city called Port Charles, New York. The show starred John Beradino and Emily McLaughlin, who remained with the show until their deaths in 1996 and 1991. Rachel Ames joined the show a year later, becoming the longest-serving actress on an ABC soap opera.

General Hospital was the second soap to air on ABC, after Road to Reality. The show also spawned the daytime series Port Charles (1997–2003) and the primetime spin-off General Hospital: Night Shift (2007–2008). The series aired for a half-hour until July 23, 1976, and was expanded from 30 minutes to 45 minutes on July 26, 1976, and to a full hour on January 16, 1978.

Since the late 1970s, General Hospital has primarily focused on the Quartermaine and Spencer families. From 1979 to 1988, it had the highest viewership of any daytime soap opera. The show has featured high-profile celebrity guest stars, including Roseanne Barr, James Franco, and Elizabeth Taylor. In 2009, General Hospital became the first ABC soap opera to transition to high-definition television.

It became the oldest American soap opera on September 17, 2010, following the final broadcast of CBS's As the World Turns. On April 14, 2011, ABC announced the cancellation of both All My Children and One Life to Live, leaving General Hospital as the last remaining soap opera airing on the network after January 13, 2012. The show celebrated its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2013, and its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022.

