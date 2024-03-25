General Hospital Spoilers: Jason in Lockup, Elizabeth Seeks Answers, Michael Confides in Josslyn and More

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Monday, March 25, Elizabeth Baldwin opens up to Willow about feeling totally in the dark about the Jason Morgan situation, while John Cates confronts Jason alone now that he has turned himself in.

Elsewhere, the Monday episode of GH will see Michael Corinthos make an admission about Jason to Josslyn.

Elizabeth Baldwin seeks clarity on the Jason Morgan situation, while Michael Corinthos assures Josslyn of his innocence

On Monday’s episode of General Hospital, Liz will feel totally in the dark, and that’ll be extra challenging for her given Jake Webber’s fury and his firm belief in Jason’s guilt.

As Elizabeth opens up to Willow Corinthos at GH, the latter looks guilty and nervous.

However, now that Jason has turned himself in (this week’s preview confirms), the news of his arrest and potential updates and answers about his hideous behavior over the past few days will soon start to spread.

Elsewhere, Josslyn will quiz Michael Corinthos about Jason who'll admit to his involvement with him but keep Willow out of this mess. Michael will likely assure Josslyn about Jason’s innocence.

As for Jason’s future following his surrender, it looks like he trusts John Cates to get him the legal aid he needs. The General Hospital spoiler for Monday shows Jason saying he does not need his lawyer anymore, so that's proof enough that Jason trusts Cates to fix the mess.

In other parts of the GH spoiler for Monday, Harrison Chase tells Brook Lynn Quartermaine that he is going to get answers for Dante Falconeri’s sake.

