What is General Hospital star Steve Burton’s divorce update? Everything we know so far

Steve Burton and Sheere Gustin met while filming General Hospital. They fell in love and exchanged wedding vows in 1999. The former couple are parents to two daughters and a son.

Former General Hospital star Steve Burton has finalized his divorce from his now-ex-wife Sheere Gustin. Steve had announced his separation from his wife of 23 years, Sheere, in May 2022, citing that Sheere was expecting a baby and he was not the father. 

The couple met and fell in love with each other on the sets of General Hospital and got married in 1999. The former couple shares three children, whom they’ll continue to co-parent. 


General Hospital alum Steve Burton settles divorce with Sheere Gustin 

Steve Burton and his estranged wife, Sheere Gustin, are officially divorced. The court signed their divorce settlement papers on December 27, as reported by TMZ. 

Steve, 53, and Sheere, 45, have agreed to the terms and conditions of their divorce while also agreeing to split the legal and physical custody of their two minor children, son Jack and daughter Brooklyn. 

Steve Burton is required to pay $12,500 per month for child support. The aforementioned amount will be divided into two parts: $10,000 for their 9-year-old daughter Brooklyn and $2,500 for their 17-year-old son Jack, who will turn 18 in March, following which Steve’s child support responsibilities for him will cease. 

Steve and Sheere also denounced any rights to spousal support “now or any time in the future, regardless of the unforeseen circumstances that may exist in the future.” Sheere will, however, receive $50,000 as retroactive support in $2,500 per month installments. 

Steve Burton and Sheere Gustin were married for 23 years

Steve Burton and Sheere Gustin met while filming General Hospital. They fell in love and exchanged wedding vows in 1999. The former couple are parents to two daughters, Makena, 20, and Brooklyn, 9. They also share a son, Jack, 17. 

Steve Burton filed for divorce from Sheere Gustin in July 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. 

Sheere was reportedly expecting a fourth child at that time, which Steve revealed was not his. “I wanted to clear something up. Sheere and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time,” he wrote in an Instagram story. 

Sheere gave birth to a baby girl in February of this year. She also announced that she is expecting another child. 

“Current status…unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy. If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan,” she wrote on Instagram. 

“I couldn't be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it,” she further added. 

The identity of her children’s father remains undisclosed. 

Steve and Sheere’s divorce marks a pivotal moment in their lives and the beginning of a new chapter for both of them. 

FAQ

Was Steve Buton in General Hospital?
Steve Burton played Jason Morgan in General Hospital on and off between 1991 to 2012.
Why was Steve Burton fired from General Hospital?
Steve Burton was fired from General Hospital in 2021 after he failed to comply with the mandate covid vaccine rule.
Latest Articles