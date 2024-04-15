General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Manipulate Nina?

As General Hospital unfolds on Monday, April 15, Brook Lynn Quartermaine faces a race against time to salvage Deception's latest TV spot, while Ava Jerome's manipulative agenda casts a shadow over Nina's life, promising to unravel the very fabric of her marriage.

In the high-stakes world of cosmetics, Brook Lynn Quartermaine finds herself grappling with the fallout of Lucy Coe's disastrous appearance on Home and Heart. With Deception's reputation on the line, Brook Lynn concocts a last-ditch effort to save the brand, enlisting the help of Sasha Gilmore and navigating the treacherous waters of the modeling industry. Meanwhile, tensions simmer at the Quartermaine stables as Tracy Quartermaine squares off against Cody Bell, determined to protect her family's legacy at any cost. Yet, amidst the chaos, a ray of hope emerges in the form of Lois Cerullo, whose unexpected return offers a glimmer of possibility for Deception's revival.

In the corridors of power, Anna Devane confronts the aftermath of John "Jagger" Cates' brutal attack, grappling with the unsettling realization that Port Charles may not be as safe as she once believed. As Carly Spencer's suspicions mount, Ava Jerome seizes the opportunity to manipulate Nina Corinthos, weaving a web of deceit that threatens to tear apart the fabric of her marriage. With Sonny Corinthos caught in the crossfire, secrets unravel and alliances shift, setting the stage for a confrontation that will rock Port Charles to its core.

As General Hospital hurtles towards its gripping conclusion, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the explosive fallout that promises to reshape lives and redefine relationships in Port Charles. Will Ava's machinations succeed in tearing Nina apart? Can Sonny navigate the treacherous waters of deception and betrayal? Tune in to General Hospital to witness the thrilling drama as secrets are unveiled and destinies collide in the heart of Port Charles.

