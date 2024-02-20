General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jordan's Plan Backfire?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, February 20, Jordan Ashford finds herself caught off guard as Curtis Ashford throws a curveball into her plans. The investigation into Olivia Jerome's demise takes a new twist, with suspicions of a connection to Sonny Corinthos' life-threatening situations.

During a conversation with Curtis, Jordan reveals her collaboration with Anna Devane and Dante Falconeri. Curtis, however, surprises her, and later, he confesses something shocking to Portia Robinson. The return of Selina Wu adds an extra layer of mystery, as Curtis may be grappling with secrets from his past arrangement with her.

Laura Collins seeks answers from Valentin Cassadine regarding the decision of the DA's office, hinting at potential developments in Nikolas Cassadine's situation. Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri pays a visit to Sonny Corinthos, aiming to provide updates on Olivia Jerome's demise and the looming threat to his father. Sonny's request, however, seems to be turned down, leading to a strained father-son relationship.

Anna Devane approaches Cyrus Renault with a proposition that could save lives, including his own. Despite Cyrus's skepticism, Anna suggests that cooperating might earn him points with Laura Collins. Meanwhile, Nina Corinthos faces legal trouble related to construction sabotage at Crimson, setting the stage for her determination to bring down Carly and Drew Cain.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, General Hospital viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, shocking confessions, and unexpected alliances. Will Jordan's plan succeed, or will Curtis's revelation change the course of the investigation? And how will Nina's legal troubles impact her quest for revenge against Carly and Drew? Tune in for a gripping episode filled with twists and turns on Tuesday, February 20.

