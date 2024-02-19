General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn's Determination Challenge Sonny's Influence?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Monday, February 19, unfolds with various developments in Port Charles, beginning at the Quartermaine mansion, where Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) brings a surprise for Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Speculations arise regarding wedding plans or a new idea for the rehearsal dinner, but Tracy feels snubbed and seeks more input. Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) senses Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) putting on a brave face but encourages her to lean on him during this challenging time.

As Curtis supports Trina, Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) steps in to assist Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) in gathering information related to his past and a possible misdiagnosis of schizophrenia. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) offers updates on significant news, potentially tied to his recent proposal and a deal with Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore).

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Valentin's involvement with Nina Corinthos (Cynthia Watros) and her desire to reclaim Crimson may lead to an unexpected publishing partnership that challenges Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory's work at The Invader.

The episode concludes with Josslyn's emotional outburst in front of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Frustrated by Sonny's actions driving Dex out of town, Josslyn vows not to let him keep her and Dex apart. As she refuses to let Dex walk out of her life, Josslyn embarks on a desperate quest to find him before it's too late. General Hospital spoilers hint at a compelling storyline with potential clashes between Josslyn's determination and Sonny's influence in the days to come.

