General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu Secure Tracy’s Help for Charlotte And Is Sonny's Revenge on the Horizon?

On Tuesday’s General Hospital episode, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) will be determined to search for Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) once again. To fund this effort, Lulu will turn to Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) for help.

She’ll make a heartfelt plea for Tracy’s financial support, hoping the Quartermaine matriarch will agree to back the search. This emotional moment could set the stage for Tracy to reconsider her stance and possibly lend a hand in reuniting Lulu with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will have a tense interaction with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Nina will make it clear that her role as Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) protector remains solid.

“This position has been filled,” Nina might snap, hinting she doesn’t need Drew stepping in. Nina seems determined to maintain her connection with Willow, stating that her daughter doesn’t require another hero in the picture.

Over at the Corinthos household, Willow will take a sensitive approach as she sits down with Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver). She’ll explain Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) hospital situation in a way a child can understand.

Wiley will ask, “Is Daddy coming home?” While Willow will assure him that Michael is getting better, she may gently admit it will take time for him to fully recover.

With Michael still on the mend, Willow will vow to be there for both Wiley and Amelia (Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko) as they navigate this challenging period.

Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will update Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about the explosion and his desire for vengeance. Sonny’s frustration over Michael’s condition may push him toward drastic action, but Dante will urge caution.

“We can get justice for Michael without this turning into a war,” Dante insists, worried about his father’s impulsive tendencies. Despite Dante’s attempts to keep the peace, Sonny’s vengeful streak could create complications.

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will share an emotional moment with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). She’ll lean on him for support, asking, “How are we going to get through this?”

Jason will provide comfort and suggest a plan to help them cope during this difficult time. His steady presence could give Carly the strength to move forward while dealing with the aftermath of Michael’s ordeal.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) will question Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) about Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

After hearing some information from Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) about Cyrus’ bell, Josslyn suspects Cyrus might be involved in Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) disappearance. Lucky will share new insights that could strengthen Josslyn’s suspicions. As the drama unfolds, Josslyn might even take matters into her own hands.

