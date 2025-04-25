Was Bianca Censori's Entry in Kanye West's Live Planned? Couple Presents United Front Amid Rapper's Incest Confession

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, made a surprise appearance during one of the rapper's recent Twitch live-streams. The couple is currently touring Europe together and appears to be in good spirits despite recent rumors about their relationship. Censori casually walked into the frame in the live-stream before realizing she was on camera and quickly left. "Oh, s**t," she said.

Fans were quick to point out how unusual it is to hear Bianca speak publicly. Her voice was previously heard in a resurfaced 2022 clip from the CFS Summit in Paris, where she introduced herself.

"I'm an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I'm a lead architectural designer at Yeezy," she had said at the time. She added that her passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space, and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta.

Only a few days before the live-stream, Kanye and Bianca were seen together in Palma, Mallorca. The couple visited the Equis Erotic Store, a s*x shop in Spain, as reported by TMZ, which shared photos and videos of the visit. Kanye wore a black hoodie, while Bianca appeared relaxed.

Their European trip comes weeks after reports surfaced that the two were struggling with their relationship. According to The Sun, the couple is using the trip to have 'crisis talks' and try to move forward together.

Reports from The Mirror indicated that Bianca Censori had reportedly given Kanye West an ultimatum. Sources claimed that if West didn't accept her need for independence, she would consider ending the relationship. It was also suggested that Bianca had been feeling restricted and missed having the space to pursue her own work.

According to insiders, she is a highly creative person who wants to establish herself as a strong, independent figure. These claims have led to speculation about the future of their marriage and whether their recent public appearances reflect true reconciliation or simply a united front.

