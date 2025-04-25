Lar Park Lincoln's Brave Battle with Breast Cancer Began in 2008: Everything We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Lar Park Lincoln, known for her role in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood and her work on Knots Landing, passed away on April 22, 2025, at the age of 63. Her death was confirmed by the company she founded, Actors Audition Studios, which honored her career and dedication to mentoring actors.

"Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors," the statement read.

Lar Park Lincoln’s battle with breast cancer began in 2008, when she was first diagnosed. She underwent multiple surgeries and treatments as part of her fight. By 2012, her health challenges became public as she shared the difficulties of her ongoing medical journey.

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Lar remained committed to her work, continuing her role as an acting coach and founder of her audition studio in Dallas, Texas. Throughout this time, she also remained a mother to her two children, Piper and Trevor Lincoln, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her successful acting career, Lar was a dedicated mother and entrepreneur. She was married to Michael Lincoln from 1981 until his death in 1995 from cancer. Lar is survived by her two children, Piper and Trevor, as well as her grandchildren, Aura, Benjamin, Jack, and Mia Grace.

Her daughter, Piper, went on to win the title of Miss Texas Jr. Teen and worked with children at the Scottish Rite Hospital. Her son, Trevor, showed an interest in music, playing both the guitar and trombone.

The statement from Actors Audition Studios mentioned her contributions to Hollywood and her work helping aspiring actors: “Lar earned the Bronze Halo Award for her contributions to entertainment and is best remembered as the telekinetic 'scream queen' Tina Sheppard in Friday the 13th Part VII.”

Her family requested privacy during this time, asking that donations be made to The SAG-AFTRA Foundation or The Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.

