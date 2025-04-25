Penn Badgley's You Can Be Watched Without Additional Trouble; Find Out How Netflix Thriller Got Rid of a BIG Hindrance For Season 5

Netflix seems to be on a mission to make its platform more user-friendly. Starting with the premiere of You Season 5, which stars Penn Badgley, the streamer introduced a new feature that makes things more interesting and easier for viewers.

According to an announcement released by the streaming platform on Thursday, April 24, fans of You (a Netflix original series) and many of the streamer’s other original shows coming after it, will now have the option to enable subtitles that include only the spoken dialogue in the original language of the show.

Previously, if one wanted on-screen text that matched the spoken words in a movie or TV show, they had to turn on Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC). These subtitles include not only dialogue but also audio cues like [phone buzzing] or [dramatic music swells], as well as speaker names.

The new option, which shows only the original language dialogue, became available on the platform starting April 24.

The press release further mentioned that whether you're in a noisy room, sneaking in an episode while someone’s sleeping, or just trying to keep up with Joe’s internal monologue, you now have more subtitle options to choose from.

Netflix also noted that users can customize subtitles by adjusting the font and size. The release revealed that nearly 50% of all viewing hours in the United States involve the use of captions or subtitles.

This new feature launched on the same day as You Season 5 premiered. The latest season not only stars Badgley but also features Madeline Brewer, Charlotte Ritchie, Anna Camp, Pete Ploszek, and many others.

