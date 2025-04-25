Andaz Apna Apna: Salman Khan rejected the idea of sequel but suggested re-release of film instead; READ reason inside

Andaz Apna Apna has been re-released in cinemas today, April 25, 2025. It stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the lead along with Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. Now, the three children of late Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha opened up about the film’s re-release and they shared that Salman rejected the idea of sequel but suggested re-release of film instead saying no one will get anything from the sequel.

In a conversation with Lehren Retro, one of the daughters of late producer Vinay Sinha shared the story behind Andaz Apna Apna's re-release. She explained, “The idea of re-release came from Salman bhai. I was doing a film called Ready with him as an executive producer and we were shooting in Sri Lanka."

She added, "So unhone baat shuru ki ki ‘kya soch rahe ho tum log about Andaz Apna Apna’. Meine kaha ‘bhai we are thinking about a sequel or something’. He said ‘arey arey sequel ki baat mat karo, kon kitna kya le jayega. Na tumhe milega kuch, na mujhe milega kuch. Why don’t you re-release the film first and then think about a sequel ya jo bhi hai. Usko achese master karo and do it in Dolby kyunki uss time toh mono sound hua karta tha’."

She shared that she took the idea to her father, Vinay Sinha, who agreed to the plan, and soon the film was being re-mastered, scanned in 4K, and prepped for its re-release.

Andaz Apna Apna celebrated its 30th anniversary on November 4, 2024. The film, which continues to be a legendary comedy film in Bollywood, has been re-released in theatres just today (April 2). The iconic film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and features Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles of Prem and Amar, respectively.

It also stars Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as their love interests. Some other characters like Crime Master Gogo, played by Shakti Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal’s dual roles of Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj (Teja) have made a special place in the hearts of the audiences.

