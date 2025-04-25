Did Penn Badgley Dance to Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Song During TV Appearance? Find Out Truth

Penn Badgley has been all over the internet, mostly because of the release of Netflix's You season 5, and also because the actor did not hesitate to show us some moves as a video of him dancing went viral on social media.

A clip shared by a meme page has captured everyone's attention, resulting in dominating the internet. In that, the viewers got to see Badgley dancing to the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song. The song is featured in the film by the same name. The movie is one of the most memorable ones as it stars Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Badgley's moves are perfectly synced to its beats, and it's only natural to assume that many people may have watched the clip on repeat, and no one blames them! The video shared by the same meme page became instantly viral, especially among Indian fans.

But sorry to break your bubble, the actor did not actually dance to that song; it was a different viral hit on which Badgley grooved. The Gosip Girl actor actually danced on Doechii's fan-favorite song, Anxiety.

He danced to the above-mentioned track during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Along with his dance moves, his outfit also shone. The actor donned a beige suit and added white shoes to his look. Watch the original clip below.

As far as his new project goes, You, he is busy promoting its latest and final season 5. Apart from Badgley, who stars as Joe Goldberg, the show also features a talented group of actors, including Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Anna Camp as Reagan, Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, Pete Ploszek as Harrison, and many others.

