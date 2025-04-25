Jessica Alba-Cash Warren Divorce: Exes to Battle Over Their USD 600 Million Fortune Due to Lack of Prenup; Source Reveals

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s divorce process has turned ugly. The Fantastic Four actress, who tied the knot with Warren 16 years ago, hadn’t signed a prenup. As a result, the exes will fight over their shared fortune, which is estimated to be $600 million.

According to RadarOnline.com, due to the lack of a prenup, the couple’s split will be governed by California's community property laws. Under this law, all assets accumulated by the couple during their marriage will be split equally.

Advertisement

This includes profits earned from Alba’s successful baby products business, The Honest Company. Although she is no longer the company's Chief Creative Officer, she remains one of the board members and could potentially become a co-defendant.

A Hollywood insider, Rob Shuter, explained that a legal source claimed the former couple would be dividing everything. “They're dividing a life. But with no prenup in place, this becomes a full inventory process,” Shuter told the outlet.

The assets include “the house, the holdings, the handbags – everything.” The outlet also revealed that the couple recently listed their 9,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home for sale at $18,995,000.

They purchased the property in 2017 for $10 million and reportedly renovated the entire space over the years. The home includes 7 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a gym, a home theater, and other artistic details.

The Sin City actress filed for divorce from Warren on February 7, 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The couple, who married in 2008, welcomed three children during their marriage: daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Advertisement

Alba took to social media to address the divorce and explained that both she and Warren were about to embark on a new journey “of growth and evolution as individuals.”

The duo recently reunited to celebrate Easter with their family. Warren also appeared in one of Alba’s pictures in her Easter photo dump.