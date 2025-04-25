Ground Zero Twitter Review: Planning to watch Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller? Read these 7 tweets before your theater visit

The action thriller Ground Zero has been released in cinemas today, April 25, 2025. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey. Netizens who have already watched the Tejas Deoskar directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). If you're planning to catch this movie in theaters, check out these 7 tweets to find out what the audience is saying about it.

Advertisement

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the performance of Emraan Hashmi in Ground Zero. They also lauded the movie for its gripping story and portrayal of emotions.

One person said, "EMRAAN HASHMI show all the way..!!! Take a bow..Be it drama, emotions, action - every sheds of acting skills have clearly spoken the volume of Emraan's versatily. One of the best performances @emraanhashmi. A very well made film by @tejasdeoskar @excelmovies."

A user wrote, “Just watched #GroundZero. What a movie. Absolutely terrific. #EmraanHashmi sir is just fabulous. Don’t miss this one if really want some no nonsense drama. 4 (stars) /5.”

Another netizen shared, “First day, first show, #GroundZero. Take a bow, @emraanhashmi. The movie was not just gripping but also terrorising. Every scene involving guns sent shivers down my spine. The characteristic expressions of Emraan when it came to guilt were outstanding. It should've been longer.”

One post read, “Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' is striking a chord with audiences! Inspired by the true story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the film's emotional depth is resonating deeply. #GroundZero #EmraanHashmi #Bollywood.”

Advertisement

A review stated, “I know that you guys are waiting only for #Awarapan2 but before that watch #GroundZero. Emraan Hashmi deserves love and respect. Also the movie deserves much more at box-office.”

Check out more reactions here!

Ground Zero is inspired by true events. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra. The movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

ALSO READ: POLL: Which Ananya Panday character is your favorite? Kesari Chapter 2's Dilreet Gill to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's Ahana; VOTE