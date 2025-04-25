Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Why Are ‘Psychic Readings’ Being Brought into It Ends With Us Feud? Explore Bizarre Turn of Events

It seems Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal feud is getting more dramatic than ever. Now, Stephanie Jones, who was Justin Baldoni’s former publicist, is facing 14 new claims that are raising eyebrows, according to the Daily Mail.

Baldoni’s Wayfarer company and his publicist for the It Ends With Us movie, Jennifer Abel, have filed new allegations against Jones. These include violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, breach of contract, fraud, and defamation, according to the outlet.

Advertisement

Jones has reportedly been accused of snooping on Abel’s private messages until January of this year and planning a “flagrant abuse of process” with Lively to create a subpoena from a “sham lawsuit” to conceal Jones's alleged leaking of messages to The Shallows actress.

The new filing also includes claims from Abel alleging that Jones made “bizarre” statements about her to employees, based on supposed information from “psychic readings.” Abel stated, “In one instance, Jones announced to my subordinates that she had learned through psychic readings that I was an alcoholic and a gambling addict,” per the outlet.

Abel reportedly mentioned that the claim had no “basis in reality,” and instead raised concerns over whether Jones was experiencing a “mental breakdown.”

Abel’s court filing also stated, “Although Jones had always been volatile, she now appeared to be actively unraveling.” It added, “On a different occasion, Jones announced, again per her psychic, that Abel would soon be pregnant with twins, humiliating and infuriating Abel, who, Jones knew, had struggled with fertility issues.”

Advertisement

However, Jones' attorneys are pushing back. In a statement to the publication, they called the new allegations “just distraction and noise” and “a few debunked conspiracy theories.”

The two explosive legal documents, filed in New York federal court, total 125 pages combined, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted on Date Amid Looming Legal Drama Involving Justin Baldoni