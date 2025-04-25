What's Sydney Sweeney Doing After Echo Valley and The Housemaid? Newly Single Actor is Keeps Busy With Role in THIS Film

Sydney Sweeney, who has been repeatedly wowing the audience with her incredible performances in many ventures, is set to appear in another exciting film, which will be an adaptation of the beloved video game Split Fiction, per Variety’s report.

As per the publication, the project will be directed by none other than Jon M. Chu, who previously impressed us by helming the hit Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer, Wicked.

The upcoming project’s script is reportedly being penned by the talented Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have been credited as the screenwriters of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's starrer Deadpool and Wolverine film.

The Sweeney-starring venture will be produced by Mike Goldberg and Dimitri M. Johnson’s Story Kitchen and Chu’s Electric Somewhere, according to the outlet. Apart from starring in the upcoming film, Sweeney will also wear the hat of the executive producer.

Split Fiction reportedly is a mix of fantasy and science fiction, following a couple of authors, Mio and Zoe, who, interestingly, become stranded in the world they have penned.

It is a co-op adventure game that involves gameplay mechanics including split-screen combat, different abilities for every character, and platforming challenges, according to the outlet. As of now, it is yet to be fixed if the Euphoria star will play Mio or Zoe.

As far as Sweeney’s professional front goes, the Anyone But You actress will also be seen in the upcoming and highly anticipated projects titled Echo Valley and The Housemaid.

