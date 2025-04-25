Who Was Lar Park Lincoln? All You Need to Know as Friday the 13th Part VII Actress Passes Away at 63

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hollywood lost another of its big names recently as Lar Park Lincoln passed away at the age of 63. The actress in question was famously known to play dual characters on Knots Landing. Meanwhile, she starred in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. As per reports, she passed away on April 22, 2025.

Advertisement

This news comes from the company Actors Audition Studios, which announced her death on Facebook.

Talking about her portrayals, Lar Park Lincoln carried the character of Linda Fairgate, who was the daughter-in-law to Karen Fairgate, a role played by Michele Lee.

Then the late actress even appeared as Sally’s friend, who was a dead body for eight episodes. She first appeared on screen as a young sex worker in the TV movie titled Children of the Night. Back then, she starred opposite Kathleen Quinlan and Mario Van Peebles.

Later, Lar Park Lincoln even got roles in Heart of the City, Hunter, Outlaws, The Princess Academy, and House II, Highway to Heaven.

The actress had stunned the audience in thriller entries as well. Starting Friday the 13th Part VII, where she played the role of Tina Shephard, a teenage protagonist with telekinetic abilities, the actress also got roles in Freddy’s Nightmares. Lar Park Lincoln was a part of other similar outings such as Murder She Wrote, City of Justice, and later Beverly Hills 90210.

Advertisement

In recent years, Lar Park Lincoln was seen in Autumn Road, Expulsion, From the Dark, as well as Sky Sharks. The very final role she was seen playing on screen was in the 2022 movie Ghost Party.

The actress was even known to be the founder of Actors Audition Studios, which is based in Dallas. Meanwhile, she even wrote the book Get Started, Not Scammed.

Serving as QVC’s celebrity on-air guest for 19 years, Lar Park Lincoln had her own clothing line, the Piper Alexander collection.

ALSO READ: Val Kilmer Cause of Death: How Did Batman and Top Gun Actor Pass Away at 65? Find Out