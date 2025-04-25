Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin For Always Cheering and Supporting Her Dream Amid Couple's Split Rumors

Hailey Bieber opened up about how her husband, Justin Bieber, has always supported her in her dream, amid the rumors of the couple splitting up. While making a surprise appearance at The Daily Front Row’s 9th annual fashion show, the Rhode founder turned up as 90210 and was also felicitated with the Innovator of the Year prize.

Advertisement

While making a speech at the event, the new mom in town expressed what her company, Rhode, meant to her and that it goes beyond just a line of products.

Moreover, Baldwin-Bieber also showed gratitude to the people whose tireless efforts made the company a huge success. The runway model saved her most special thank you for the last, giving a shout-out to her pop icon husband.

In the speech, the businesswoman said, “My speech is going to be very generic in comparison to all the beautiful speeches before me.” Further adding about her company, Bieber said that when she started Rhode, she wasn’t looking to “start a brand for the sake of starting a brand.”

Hailey continued by saying that she was excited to be a part of the event and went on to credit her friends for being the best teachers in life.

As for the mention of the Peaches singer, she said, “And lastly, I want to thank my husband for supporting the dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the mom of one’s gratitude-filled acceptance speech came after Jen Atkin gave a loving tribute to the runway model. He claimed to be excited over sharing the stage with his dear friend, Hailey Bieber.

Atkins went on to describe his strong bond of friendship with the Rhode founder, which led to Hailey fighting back her tears of joy. Atkin also talked about bonding with Bieber over early Grey’s Anatomy episodes and stated that he wished Ellen Pompeo had joined them, too.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Drops Update Amid Health Concerns and Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: 'Not Trying to Prove...'