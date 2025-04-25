EXCLUSIVE! SRK’s Secret Project Filmed in a Toilet? Fans Go Wild Over Script Titled Hai Na
A photo of SRK working on a new mystery project has gone viral, here's what we know about it so far.
A photo of Shah Rukh Khan reading a mysterious script titled Hai Na has taken over the internet. And here’s the wildest part: it could dethrone DDLJ at Maratha Mandir!
Yes, you read that right—a toilet, a script, and a superstar!
Only Shah Rukh Khan can turn a quiet reading moment into national news. A recently surfaced photo, rumoured to be taken on a film set, shows the superstar poring over a script titled Hai Na. And just like that, the internet spiraled into SRK sleuth mode.
Here’s where it gets real. Whispers in industry corridors suggest that this new film might be chosen to replace Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Maratha Mandir’s legendary 11:30 AM slot, a position it has held daily for nearly 30 years. That’s not just cinema; that’s ritual.
If true, this would be the boldest handover in Bollywood history. And who better to pass the baton than the King of Romance himself?
Whether you’re Team Raj or ready for the next chapter, one thing’s for sure: no one does suspense quite like SRK. Is this possibly the start of a new phase in his cinematic legacy? A reinvention? A tribute? Or a total genre twist? That’s still under wraps.
Final flush—I mean, thought?
Whatever the answer, all it took was a script, a smile, and possibly a flush to remind us—SRK still runs the show.
