Did Jennifer Lopez Drive Ben Affleck ‘Crazy’ Leading to Quick Divorce? The Accountant Star Alludes to Tension

Ben Affleck made headlines with a comment that many believe could be about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The actor, known for his roles in Deepwater and Argo, appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe to promote his upcoming film The Accountant 2.

During the interview, Ben Affleck shared his thoughts on relationships: "The people you love the most drive you the most crazy." His comment sparked speculation that he was referencing Lopez, his ex-wife, with whom he had a highly publicized romance and brief marriage.

Advertisement

While Affleck did not directly mention Lopez, the timing and context of his statement raised eyebrows. The actor was discussing his character's chemistry with his co-star Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2, but his words resonated with fans who remembered his past with Jennifer Lopez.

The couple, who rekindled their relationship in 2021 after a previous engagement in the early 2000s, eventually divorced in 2024 after just two years of marriage.

The relationship between Affleck and Lopez showed signs of strain during the production of Lopez's passion project, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. In the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez was seen breaking down in tears as she reflected on the challenges of balancing her career with her personal life. She expressed guilt over missing a planned event with Affleck due to her overwhelming workload.

Despite their divorce, Affleck has continued to speak positively about Lopez. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he called her 'spectacular,' praising her for her relationship with his children and her integrity, per RadarOnline.

Advertisement

"For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them," he said. "She's an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to."

Affleck, who has faced challenges with alcohol addiction and multiple stints in rehab, is reportedly being encouraged by friends and family to return to the dating scene. His friend Luciana Barroso, wife of Matt Damon, is said to have urged him to start dating again.

However, Affleck's recovery family is advising him to date someone within the recovery community, as being with someone who drinks could negatively affect his sobriety. Despite this, Affleck remains optimistic, stating, "I'm genuinely a happy person," when asked about his current state of mind.

ALSO READ: What Does Justin Bieber Think of Divorce Rumors With Wife Hailey? Singer Reacts With Sarcasm, 'Hard Not to...'