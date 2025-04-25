Taylor Swift Was ‘Hurt’ by Blake Lively’s Actions of Dragging Her Into Justin Baldoni Feud: ‘Their Friendship…’

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have reportedly been able to rekindle their long-time friendship after being strained by lawsuits. Lively has been embroiled in a series of legal woes against Justin Baldoni, which inevitably dragged the pop sensation into the mess.

According to People, Swift was "really hurt" being implicated in Lively's legal drama. Part of the case involved text messages between Lively and Baldoni. In these texts, Lively joked about the power she and her fans held, making jokes about Reynolds and Swift in a lighthearted, exaggerated tone.

Regardless, sources close to the celebrities claim Lively was still optimistic that her friendship with Swift would survive the legal drama. While initially stung by being drawn into the controversy, Swift is relieved that the friendship has been mended and that the ordeal is in the past.

"Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn't done for good," the insider told the outlet.

Baldoni claimed that Livley had referred to the pop sensation as one of her "dragons" in a text exchange with him. Baldoni accused Swift of pressuring him to accept rewrites of the movie, It Ends With Us.

The tension reportedly heightened in a meeting at a New York penthouse belonging to Lively and Ryan Reynolds, in which Swift stood with Lively's storyline. By Baldoni's interpretation, the move was intended to push him to concur with Lively's vision for the film.

"Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she's relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn't something she took lightly," the source added.

The legal war escalated in December 2024 with Lively filing a lawsuit for misconduct involving harassment and retaliation against Baldoni. The latter denied allegations and countersued in January 2025 on defamation and extortion charges against not only Lively but also Reynolds and their PR team. The involvement of Swift comes from being allegedly involved behind the scenes when discussing scripts, and also having the song My Tears Ricochet featured in the film and its trailer.

The It Ends With Us trial is set to commence in March 2026.

