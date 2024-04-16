General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Unleash His Fury?

In the tumultuous world of General Hospital, secrets simmer and tensions escalate on Tuesday, April 16. Maxie grapples with the uncertainties of love, while Jordan finds herself in a flirtatious exchange with Brick. Meanwhile, Elizabeth confides in Gregory, and Alexis supports Finn through his concerns. As Laura and Anna uncover a pivotal revelation, Trina's emotional turmoil deepens, setting the stage for dramatic encounters and life-altering decisions.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlight

Maxie seeks solace in a heart-to-heart with Felicia, contemplating the risks of opening her heart to Spinelli once more. Brick's playful banter with Jordan hints at underlying tensions, while Elizabeth confides in Gregory about her struggles with parenting amidst Jason's return. Alexis and Finn navigate their own challenges, and Brook Lynn and Chase confront financial realities before their impending union.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

As Laura and Anna grapple with newfound revelations, Trina's vulnerability surfaces during a candid moment with Josslyn, only to be interrupted by Dex, whose determination to pursue a career in law enforcement hints at a deeper desire for redemption. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As tensions escalate and alliances shift, Sonny's quest for answers leads him to Brick, setting the stage for a reckoning that could reshape the landscape of Port Charles. With secrets unraveling and loyalties tested, General Hospital promises viewers an electrifying episode filled with intrigue, passion, and the relentless pursuit of truth. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds, and Sonny's descent into paranoia threatens to unleash chaos upon all who cross his path.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events