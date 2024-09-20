George Clooney Had Fun Talking ‘On Top Of Each Other’ With Brad Pitt In Wolfs; Calls Acting With Him ‘Easy’ From The Get Go

George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s bromance started from the get-go in the sets of their upcoming thriller comedy Wolfs. At the film’s TCL Chinese Theatre premiere in Los Angeles on September 18, Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, talked about reuniting on screen after a long time and reigniting their camaraderie.

"I'm too old to hit a curve ball, but I think that's an automatic, too. Never going to be a straight answer or straight delivery," Clooney says about the Fight Club actor with whom he’s famously collaborated on films like Ocean's trilogy and Burn After Reading. "No, from the minute we got there, it was just easy to do it again," he added.

But one thing that the actor and filmmaker loved while working with Pitt was getting to talk on top of each other. “[It] was pretty easy to do because it was fun," he said. Helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts, the story follows two fixers, played by Pitt and Clooney, who are hired for the same job and are forced to work together. "Over one explosive night, they'll have to set aside their petty grievances — and their egos — to finish the job," says the official synopsis.

At the carpet, when PEOPLE asked the former Sexiest Man Still Alive title holders about the advice they would give to future candidates, Pitt replied, “This is the Sexiest Man Still Alive,” referring to Clooney. "Yes, exactly. That's going to be starting now. I know," the latter added.

In response, the Batman and Robin actor quipped he tried to get the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to start Sexiest Man Alive titles. He later recalled having the t-shirt with the title. “I have the T-shirt, by the way. Somebody else got it. Yeah, all I got was a T-shirt," he added.

Wolfs will release in theaters on September 20 and stream on Apple TV+ from 27 September onwards.