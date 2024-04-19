In the latest episode of Ghosts, titled Holes Are Bad, a literal problem arises when Flower, believed to be gone, is discovered stuck in a well on the property. Sam and Jay, away on vacation, can't help, leaving the ghosts to devise a plan. They can't even use video calls to contact Sam for assistance, as ghosts don't appear on camera.

Hetty reveals to Flower her tragic death story

Amidst the dilemma, Hetty reveals her tragic past to save Flower. In the show's eighth episode of the third season, Hetty's character gains depth when it's revealed that back in 1895 she was unhappily married to a scheming man. Facing criminal charges due to her husband's actions, Hetty, wanting to secure her son's future, tragically takes her own life using a telephone cord.

This revelation becomes significant when Hetty, still wearing the cord around her neck, uses it to rescue another ghost, Flower, from the well.

The popular comedy show Ghosts on CBS follows Sam, who after a near-death experience, can see and talk to ghosts haunting her inherited country home. Among them is Hetty Woodstone, Sam's distant relative from the past, portrayed by Rebecca Wisocky, who embodies an old-fashioned, wealthy persona with disdain for modern life. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The episode sheds light on Hetty's backstory, intertwining past events with present challenges. Actress Rebecca Wisocky discussed the episode's depth, hinting at more revelations to come in Season 3.

Rebecca Wisocky reveals why Hetty told the backstory after 150 years

Speaking about her Character Hetty's backstory, Wisocky told The Hollywood Reporter, "Hetty possibly only recently put all the pieces together for herself. There’s a moment of heavy processing, where she thinks that the right thing that could have helped her was to talk to someone — but she didn’t know what that meant [at that time]."

She expressed, "People weren’t necessarily going to therapy as we know it. Those things weren’t available to her. And then in that same moment, when she says I didn’t even know that that telephone could dial out, I just thought it was so heartbreaking. And that’s the kind of humor I’m interested in a deep truth into someone’s blindness. She killed herself by the very means with which she could have saved herself."

Rebecca also told the outlet about the episode that, "For them to explore, after 150 years of close friendship with these ghosts, she’s going to reveal the secret to save Flower from being doomed to an eternity of abandonment and aloneness … It just was very moving to me. I mean, the episode’s title is right on the nose: “Holes Are Bad.” It’s a really beautiful metaphor. "

Ghosts season 3 airs every Thursday at 8.30 pm ET on CBS.

ALSO READ: What Time Will Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Release? See When It Comes Out In Your Country