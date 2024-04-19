What Time Will Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Release? See When It Comes Out In Your Country

Swifties, the countdown has begun! Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poet’s Department is just hours away from its release, but what time does it come out in your part of the world?

TTPD is Taylor’s 11th studio album, which the pop star announced at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Delving into the songwriting process for the album, Swift shared on The Eras Your, “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life, and I've never had an album where I've needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.

Taylor’s new musical work brings to the table 20 brand-new songs, including 4 mysterious bonus tracks only for vinyl buyers. Post Malone, Florence and the Machine, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner have all contributed to various tracks on TTPD.

All said and done, here's when the album drops in your country!

Tortured Poets Department countrywise release schedule

Country Time Zone Release Time United States (PT) Pacific Time 9:00 P.M. (Thursday, April 18) United States (ET) Eastern Time 12:00 A.M. Canada Toronto 12:00 A.M. Vancouver 9:00 P.M. (Thursday 18th) Brazil Rio De Janeiro 1:00 A.M. Argentina Buenos Aires 1:00 A.M. United Kingdom BST 5:00 A.M. Europe Central European Time 6:00 A.M. South Africa Cape Town 6:00 A.M. India New Delhi 9:30 A.M. Indonesia Jakarta 11:00 A.M. Philippines Manila 12:00 P.M. China Beijing 12:00 P.M. Hong Kong 12:00 P.M. Singapore 12:00 P.M. Australia Perth 12:00 P.M. Sydney 2:00 P.M. Japan Tokyo 1:00 P.M. New Zealand Aukland 4:00 P.M.

Here's the full Tortured Poet’s Department tracklist + the bonus songs

Fortnight ft. Post Malone (3:48) The Tortured Poets Department (4:53) My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys (3:23) Down Bad (4:21) So Long, London (4:22) But Daddy I Love Him (5:40) Fresh Out the Slammer (3:30) Florida!!! ft. Florence and the Machine (3:35) Guilty as Sin? (4:14) Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? (5:34) I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) (2:36) Loml (4:37) I Can Do It With a Broken Heart (3:38) The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (4:05) The Alchemy (3:16) Clara Bow (3:36) BONUS TRACK: The Manuscript (Vinyl only) BONUS TRACK: The Bolter (Vinyl only) BONUS TRACK: The Albatross (Vinyl only) BONUS TRACK: The Black Dog (Vinyl only)

Happy TTPD release day!