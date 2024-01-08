Golden Globes 2024: Who is Kieran Culkin? Everything about his life and career as he wins Best Actor in Television series for Succession

Kieran Kyle Culkin has triumphed in the glittery world of Hollywood, winning Best Performance Male in a Television Series, Drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. This achievement represents the conclusion of a spectacular career spanning cinema and television, beginning as a kid actor in the renowned Home Alone series. Let's take a look at Kieran Culkin's life and career, focusing on the significant events that propelled him to this level of success as per Variety.

Kieran Culkin: Early life and family background

Kieran Culkin was born in New York City on September 30, 1982, to Christopher Cornelius Kit Culkin, a former Broadway stage actor, and Patricia Brentrup. Culkin grew up in Manhattan's Yorkville district, where he faced financial difficulties. His mother was a telephone operator, while his father was a sacristan at a nearby Catholic church. Culkin's family had a big change in 1995, when his parents were separated, resulting in a protracted estrangement from his father.

Culkin hails from a large family of seven siblings, including well-known actor Macaulay Culkin. With the sudden loss of his sister Dakota in 2008, tragedy overtook the family, casting a shadow over their lives. Despite the difficulties, Culkin sought consolation in the world of acting, making his debut in Home Alone alongside his brother.

Breakthroughs in film and television

While first famous for his work in family-friendly comedies like Home Alone and Father of the Bride, Culkin had a career change with the critically acclaimed film Igby Goes Down in 2002. This performance won him a Golden Globe nomination as well as a Critics' Choice Movie Award, cementing his reputation as a diverse and skilled actor.

Culkin proceeded to demonstrate his acting abilities in films such as Margaret, Wiener-Dog, and No Sudden Move. With the HBO series Succession, in which he portrayed the immature and entitled Roman Roy, his entrance into television reached new heights. This portrayal gained him not just worldwide recognition, but also a Critics' Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe, and multiple Emmy nominations.

Kieran Culkin has developed a meaningful personal life outside of the dazzle of Hollywood. On June 8, 2013, he married Jazz Charton, with whom he has two children. The actor's career in the world of entertainment has been filled with ups and downs, but it is clear that his passion and talent have carried him to the top of the industry.

Golden Globes 2024 win and Culkin's impact

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards proved to be a watershed event for Kieran Culkin, who won Best Actor for his portrayal in Succession. The triumph cemented his reputation as a strong actor and demonstrated his ability to dominate the screen with subtle and forceful performances. Culkin's rise from child actor to Golden Globe-winning leading man demonstrates his tenacity and dedication to his trade.

Kieran Culkin's portrayal of Roman Roy stood out in a year replete with outstanding performances, notably in the last season of Succession. His genuine skill was on display in his poignant and unscripted scene during his on-screen father's funeral, which had a lasting effect.

