Is Kieran Culkin's Mom In Poor Health? Find Out As Succession Star Pays Tribute To Her At Emmys

Kieran Culkin heaped the love on his mother during his emotional Emmys win on 15 January Monday night. Culkin won the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Roman Roy in Succession. This marks his third nomination and first win, following wins from Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Succession also won the best drama series at all ceremonies.

Culkin was nominated alongside Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Jeremy Strong (Succession) for the Emmy Award.

Kieran Culkin paid tribute to his mother at the Emmys

As Kieran Culkin collected his Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama, he teared up as he thanked his mother Brentrup, “for giving me life and my childhood, which was great. So thank you for that.” Backstage, Culkin had more to say about his mom and added, “She’s just an absolutely wonderful woman who took on raising seven kids in a studio apartment, by herself." “There was a guy there — he didn’t do anything,” he added, referring to his estranged father Kit Culkin.

A week earlier, the 41-year-old actor profusely thanked his mom during his Golden Globes acceptance speech, saying, "Mom, thank you so much for doing everything for us. You are an amazing woman."

Culkin’s stepfather, Mart Cox, who has been married to Brentrup for the past 12 years and has two kids of his own, told Page Six that his wife has been suffering from some health struggles recently. He added, “We certainly are proud of Kieran and we’re really happy life is just beginning for him. But we have nine kids and we love them all. None ever gets more love than the other. That’s how their mom raised them — although Kieran always thought he was the favorite!”

With a chuckle, Cox continued that said he and Brentrup have only watched a few episodes of Succession. “I’m not big on TV. We never really watch TV … it’s not everything in our lives,” he said. “Patty has a lot of books and reads a lot. She’s not into TV as much as you would think."

Kiera Culkin says he wants more kids during his Emmy acceptance speech

Kieran Culkin expressed that he is ready to expand his family following his first-ever Emmy win at the 2023 Emmys. “My beautiful wife, Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux, and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much,” Culkin said from the stage. “And Jazz: I want more. You said maybe if I win.” His joke was met with laughter from the theater as Jazz also smiled and laughed in her seat.

The Succession actor gave the backstory on his comments about wanting another child backstage saying, “A couple of months ago, I’d been asking for a while, and my wife, Jazz, said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.'” Culkin continued, “And I didn’t bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Remember what you said?’ She said, ‘What, I don’t remember,’ and then I told her and it all came back to her. So she spent the whole week being nervous, and instead of talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her onstage, which was very rude. Anyway, that’s the whole story, the end.”

When asked if he’d name the baby Roman, after his Succession character, Culkin said, “No.”

