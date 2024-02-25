SAG Awards 2024: Pedro Pascal Jokes About 'Making Out' With Kieran Culkin, Here's How The Latter Responded

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Feb 24. The event was massively star-studded, with some major deserving winners, iconic reunions and several playful moments that added to the memories and the legacy of the legendary award show. This year was extra special for the SAG Awards, as 2024 marks the 30th year of the glorious award show being held.

Amid all the event highlights, red carpet appearances, iconic reunions and massive deserving wins, one such moment that made the audience laugh and entertained them to the core would be when Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin engaged in a playful banter. Read ahead to find out what exactly happened.

Pascal and Culkin's frenimity continued to stir up a laughter riot at SAG Awards 2024

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Pedro Pascal won the outstanding performance award for his role in The Last of Us. Backstage, he joked with Tan France about teasing Kieran Culkin at the afterparty. Pascal playfully said he'd "make out" with Culkin as revenge. “There’s nothing better, honestly,” Pascal said during his acceptance speech, saying he didn't believe he’d win. "This is wrong, for a number of reasons,” said Pascal, who also called the victory "an incredible f---ing honor."

Despite the chatter, Pascal praised Culkin, calling him "the greatest." He recalled a past event where Culkin complimented his play. Furthermore, Pascal admitted feeling guilty for missing Culkin's succession speech and joked about being "a little drunk" during his own acceptance speech. As he and Culkin shared a hug onstage, he humorously said he might have a panic attack and leave.

Kieran Culkin responds to Pedro Pascal's comments

Shortly after the SAG Awards concluded, Culkin addressed Pascal's "make out" joke during a joint interview. "You said we would make out," the Succession star said. After Pascal confirmed the statement, Culkin simply responded saying, "false." During their chat with ET, Pascal and Culkin each held their respective awards: Pascal for Outstanding Performance and Culkin for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Culkin, who had previously won at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and Emmy Awards, jokingly remarked that Pascal had the award that he believed was supposed to be his. "I got one of these, and he's got mine so," Culkin quipped, maintaining the playful banter between them.

In response, Pascal humorously thanked Culkin, Matthew MacFadyen, and Brian Cox for his award, seemingly poking fun at the idea of the three male Succession leads splitting the vote, which may have contributed to Pascal's win. "You're welcome; you deserve it or whatever," Culkin retorted, keeping the light-hearted mood alive. Before parting ways, Pascal and Culkin embraced, continuing their friendly rapport. Culkin playfully tells Pascal, "Don't smell me," adding to the funny, lighthearted atmosphere between them.

It was fun to witness such a playful yet lighthearted moment between the duo at the 2024 SAG Awards. Despite their playful jabs and banter, it was evident that both Pascal and Culkin share a genuine respect and admiration for each other's talents. As the SAG Awards came to an end, Pascal and Culkin's bromance provided a fulfilling and heartwarming end to an evening filled with humor, recognition, and friendship among the stars. Follow Pinkvilla for more updates on the 2024 SAG Awards.