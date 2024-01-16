Which Succession scene won Kieran Culkin an Emmy and a Golden Globes for Best Actor?

Kieran Culkin's portrayal of Roman Roy has constantly stood out in the competitive world of HBO's Succession. The actor's painstaking approach to his character's psychology and dedication to conveying Roman's clever but sensitive nature has garnered him acclaim, with his Emmy-winning performance in the fourth season of the series reaching new heights. Among the many noteworthy scenes, the emotionally intense breakdown during Logan Roy's VIP funeral stood out as the apex of Culkin's acting abilities.

Unveiling Roman's vulnerability: A character choice that shaped Succession

When Kieran Culkin initially took on the role of Roman Roy, he made an important character choice that would define the sibling dynamics throughout the series. Roman's ability to escape repercussions and manipulate situations became his brand. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Culkin revealed light on Roman's psychology, highlighting his capacity to blag his way out of everything. This was true for three seasons, but it all changed in the penultimate episode of season four, "Church and State."

Roman faced various trials during the series, ranging from rash executive firings to involvement in a presidential election scandal. However, his father's death triggered a sorrowful roller coaster that resulted in a mountaintop breakdown. Culkin claimed that Roman clung to the assumption that everything will be okay even after Logan died. It was in the episode "Church and State" when Roman realized he had no control, and his father's death was a circumstance he couldn't easily escape.

The turning point occurred during Logan Roy's VIP funeral, when Roman took the podium to deliver his father's eulogy. Roman had kept his veneer up until this point, but as he listened to his Uncle Ewan's painful confessions of Logan's youth, the breakdown began. Culkin purposefully opted not to read Ewan's remarks from the script, heightening the realism of Roman's mental anguish. The scene was a watershed moment for Roman, as the frustration of straying from the plan clashed with the gravity of Ewan's confessions, leaving Roman emotionally adrift.

Kieran Culkin's award-winning performance

The scene from "Church and State" became the main point of Culkin's win when he won the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. In an exclusive interview, the actor discussed the difficult aspect of the breakdown moment. Culkin admitted to forsaking his practice of preferring surprises when getting scripts by delighting show creator Jesse Armstrong by revealing facts about Roman's trajectory throughout the season.

The actor revealed his doubt and worry about the funeral breakdown, which he deliberately chose not to rehearse. Culkin noted that the unpredictability of the performance contributed to the moment's genuineness, with the first take finally making the cut for the final episode. The scene's raw and spontaneous nature caught the core of Roman's vulnerability, earning Culkin great accolades, including Emmy and Golden Globe awards for Best Actor.

